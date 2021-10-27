MAGMA concert set for Nov. 5-6 at New Heights Church

The 21st Annual Mid-America Gospel Music Association’s Jubilee concert (also known as MAGMA), is scheduled to take place on Nov. 5, at 6:30 pm, and Nov. 6 at 6 pm.

This year, the concert returns to New Heights Church, located at 4982 Flat River Road in Farmington.

Alan Berry, one of the board members of this association says “we are excited to be having this Jubilee at New Heights Church this year. Pastor Rocky Good, the pastor of New Heights, has graciously opened the door of this church for us to have this concert.”

New Heights will seat 400-plus and is well equipped to handle this event. Admission price is $5 and can be purchased at the door.

"This year, we are not selling advanced or reserved tickets. You can buy your ticket at the door. The seating in the church is great. Attenders will be able to see and hear well from anyplace in the building," Berry said.