{{featured_button_text}}
Main growth of city has come since 1943

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Feb. 10, 1950 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Illustrating how the city of Farmington has grown from a small settlement in 1801 that comprised what is now the downtown area three blocks wide and six blocks east and west, to a city now 1½ miles wide by 1 2/3 miles long, is the comparison drawing above.

The original settlement was bounded by Spring Street on the north and First Street on the south, A Street on the west and Main on the east. By 1860, the town still had a population of less than 500. In 1882 it was incorporated with the city boundaries being roughly, College Street on the north, Boyce Street on the south, Potosi Street on the west, and Carleton on the east. And the city’s population came only to 1,350 in 1890.

By 1923, when the present sewage disposal plant was erected, the population was approximately 2,700. The city had about 750 lots with around 400 homes. The city had no Yeargain Heights, no Harlan Addition, nothing where the Carleton Addision is now, no Broadview Addition, nothing built up in the McDowell and Sunnydale Park additions, and very little in the Taylor Place, Thomas and Stevenson subdivisions.

The city added population until in 1940 the census showed 3,738 persons, but the boundaries were not changed from 1923 until 1943. It was the period during and after World War II that population growth became so large that the city’s boundaries were extended again, taking in Broadview Addition, Northwood Acres, Sunnydale Park and a large undeveloped area in northwest Farmington.

The plating of new subdivisions in the rapidly expanding city has meant numerous new homes added to the city’s evaluation and meant subsequent requests for water, electricity, telephone and sewer facilities in those areas. Mrs. Lacy Gower, city collector, reports that this expansion has been enough to raise the valuation of Farmington real estate from $1,148.730 in 1945 to $1,399.490 last year.

This $250,000 increase in valuation comes from new homes being added to tax books as the following additions are developed: Mayfield Place (1945); Fleming’s Third Addition, Peterson’s Heights and Harry Denman’s additions (1946); Pettus and Thurman Addition (1947); the Moorland Heights, Vance & Best, Roy Coates, Sunnydale and the Parkside Place additions (1948); Harry Shell, J.M. Martin additions and several homes built in the extreme eastern part of the city (1949).

Where the city had 400 homes in 1923, it has at least 1,300 or 1,400 now, as there are 1,193 sewer connections to homes and businesses, and quite a few of the city’s homes are yet to receive sewage facilities.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments