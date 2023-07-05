My last week has been pretty educational. I started out with a simple infection and ended up spending four days in the hospital. Now I’m looking at some interesting adjustments in my life but making them in ways where I can still continue doing the things I love to do.

With this, I am thinking about ramping some things up to get out more and enjoy the things I love doing — but with my family. You don’t have to wait until you the doctor tells you to make changes before you make those changes. Make them now to ensure that you won’t have to suddenly make changes so you can live longer to enjoy doing the things you love to do.

Now, onto what everyone wants to hear about — fishing. With our river levels being the way they are right now, there are some things you can do to make your trips more successful. Keep in mind that with water levels being low, it means that it will typically be clearer and shallower than any other time of year. So, first things first. You are going to have to cover a whole lot of ground to find quality fish.

Look for places that have some deep pockets. Fish the front of the pocket where water runs into it and the rear where it transitions to shallow water. That is where the oxygen will be more prevalent. Next, you are going to have to be somewhat stealthy. A good rule of thumb is to not wear bright colors that stick out. Stay with earth tones that blend in with your surroundings. They may be fish, but they’re not dumb. You can scare them off before you ever have a chance to cast at them.

The next topic is knowing what to fish with and how. When it gets this hot, use as light a line as you can, and is as clear as possible for the species for which you are fishing. For instance, to catch smallmouth at this time of year, I’m down to a four-pound line. When it comes to bait, think small.

For bass, bait that is small — like a Ned rig or a drop shot rig — works pretty well when it’s hot. Early in the mornings, late in the evenings, and on cloudy days, top water will be your moneymaker. Don’t be afraid to fish at night for bass, either. The big predatory fish — such as smallmouth, largemouth, brown trout, and catfish always — feed better at night.

As always, be prepared for the weather and the environment. Bring sunscreen, water, snacks, and a hat. Wear a long sleeve T-shirt to keep you cool and protected. This time of year can be very nice in the sense that everything will be coming to the water. It is an opportunity to see more game than normal, just wandering up to get a drink to stay cool.

Be aware that everyone’s favorite critters, snakes, are on the move. Here in southeast Missouri, there have been a whole lot more sightings of timber rattlesnakes in places where they have never been sighted before. Make sure that you give them plenty of room and do not, by any means, try to pick one up. They are not your friend. They will bite you, make you sick, and could kill you. If you are bitten, do not try to suck the venom out because it will just make the situation worse. The Missouri Poison Center states:

Do not apply ice, a tourniquet, or a constricting band; do not wrap the affected limb in anything tight fitting; and do not use pressure immobilization. These interventions increase the severity of tissue damage by preventing the dispersal of cytotoxic venom and concentrating it locally.

Do not cut, suction, explore, or excise the bite area.

For any venomous snake bite: anticipate swelling, immobilize the limb, and elevate it slightly above the heart. Mark and measure the progression of swelling every 15-30 minutes.

I hope that everyone is enjoying some summertime adventures. There is plenty of time left to get out there and enjoy our beautiful state’s many natural wonders. Have a great week, and I’ll talk to y’all again real soon.