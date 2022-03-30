Making a difference for parents of special-needs kids

One mother hoped some day all retailers would provide an equal opportunity shopping experience for parents and caregivers of special-needs children.

That mother’s dream has come true. Drew Ann and David Long, of Alabama, have a special-needs daughter named Caroline. When the couple realized their daughter would soon outgrow a regular shopping cart, Drew Ann came up with the idea of a special kind of shopping cart.

Now that idea has turned into reality. Caroline’s Cart is a cart specially designed to provide parents and caregivers with the opportunity to transport their child throughout a store while shopping. Instead of trying to push a traditional grocery cart and maneuver a wheelchair simultaneously, parents and caregivers can push one cart with their child and groceries.

Cassie Thomas, of Farmington, had to always strategically plan her grocery shopping because it was difficult to push her 15-year-old daughter in a wheelchair while also pushing a cart full of groceries.

But thanks to local generosity, Thomas can now take daughter Bryar with her.

“Instead of strategically planning to go shopping before I pick her up for the day, now Bryar can go with me,” said Thomas. “This is huge for our family because she loves to grocery shop.”

Recently Thomas was asked by Leadbelt Save A Lot owners to take her daughter to one of their stores. They wanted to take a photograph of Bryar sitting in one of their brand-new grocery carts. It was a Caroline’s Cart.

“The day they called and asked us if we could come in for a picture, I told Bryar the new cart was in and she was so excited and couldn’t quit smiling,” said Thomas.

She said they had to go back to the store that evening so Bryar could buy candy to fill up her candy drawer at home. On Sunday, they did their weekly shopping and Bryar wanted her dad to go so he could see the new cart.

“We are so grateful and appreciate Clint and Matt with Save A Lot and the LIFE Center for Independent Living for their willingness to provide the carts for our community,” she said. “The Caroline’s Cart at Save A Lot now makes grocery shopping a lot easier for us. It’s a game changer for us!”

Clint Price, part owner of five local Leadbelt Save A Lot stores with Brad Juliette and Eddie Wakefield, said he and wife Tonya are good friends with a couple who has a son with cerebral palsy. They mentioned the need for a Caroline’s Cart in the area.

So the local grocery store owners knew they needed to add Caroline’s Cart to each of their stores. But the cost is about $1,000 each.

Then LIFE Center for Independent Living Marketing Director Randy Windsor contacted Price and asked to meet for lunch.

Windsor told Price the LIFE Center wanted to do some fundraising to purchase Caroline’s Carts for the area.

Then this post was added to the Leadbelt Save A Lot stores’ Facebook page: “We have exciting news! As we continue our journey to help include those with special needs, we had the opportunity to work with the LIFE Center to purchase new Caroline’s Carts for our Bonne Terre Save A Lot and Farmington Save A Lot locations. We will continue to partner with our friends at the LIFE Center for future fundraisers in hopes to purchase carts for our three other locations.”

Then a follow-up post was made on the LIFE Center’s Facebook page: “You guys, guess what! Our Caroline’s Cart outreach program has EXPLODED since last Wednesday when Save A Lot announced their partnership for this fantastic cause. We reached over 20,000 people with that one single post and we are THRILLED to give you all another exciting update!”

The post continued, “Our goal is to raise funds to help a wide variety of businesses get these put into place.”

The LIFE Center included a link for donations.

Then they received amazing news. The Mineral Area Down Syndrome Association made a donation of $2,611 for the LIFE Center’s Caroline’s Cart project.

“Just look at how much happiness this is spreading,” the post stated.

Price said Windsor and other LIFE Center employees have “some great ideas and huge hearts and passion for special needs.”

After the donations, one Caroline’s Cart has been purchased for each of the five Save A Lot locations in Bonne Terre, Farmington, Park Hills, Potosi and De Soto.

“We want to use the addition of these carts to encourage other businesses to purchase these carts for their stores, as well, so parents can take their kids shopping in a safe and practical way,” said Price.

Windsor said the whole story is “kind of divine providence.” He said Thomas worked for the LIFE Center a few years ago before leaving to work for the Farmington Chamber of Commerce and now as director of United Way of St. Francois County.

He said he was talking to Thomas one day about how difficult it was for her to grocery shop. She responded that most people don’t realize how difficult it is for all parents with a special-needs child.

“Right then and there, I realized the Caroline’s Cart was a wonderful project,” said Windsor. “I told her we were going to commit to getting a cart in our area.”

Then everything just fell together between Save A Lot and the LIFE Center.

“I think it was a God thing,” said Price. “He knew these shopping carts were needed for families in our area.”

He added that the Caroline’s Carts additions to their stores “aren’t about Save A Lot. It’s much bigger than that. Every store should have one!”

He continued: “We actually want this to be a challenge to the other businesses in the area. We want to get a Caroline’s Cart added to as many local businesses as possible.”

