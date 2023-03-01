A man faced felony charges last week after allegedly trying to steal a truck and reportedly pulling a gun on the truck's owner after being confronted.

Candelario Raymond Gonzalez, 44, was charged in St. Francois County Wednesday, Feb. 15, with one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting.

According to a probable cause statement from the Farmington Police Department, last Tuesday, an officer responded to a report of a suspect trying to take a 2008 Ford F-250, in an area of Hunt Road near Hillsboro Road. The vehicle's owner reportedly told police he discovered that a man inside his truck had started the vehicle and was attempting to drive it away.

The truck's owner said he confronted the man, later identified as Gonzalez, who told the owner he was picking up the vehicle for a friend. The owner reportedly informed Gonzalez that the truck was his and started to call law enforcement.

The report states Gonzalez immediately reached into a hip bag and produced a firearm, pointing it at the truck's owner. Gonzalez reportedly then left the scene on foot. The truck's owner managed to capture a photo of the man from behind as he walked away.

Officers arrived at the location and radioed a general description of the suspect and his clothing to be dispatched to other officers in the area.

About 30 minutes later, the report states, an officer found Gonzalez wearing clothing that matched the description. At the time, police said, the man was not wearing the blue jacket depicted in the photo, nor was he found possessing the firearm.

A subsequent search was initiated with a St. Francois County K-9 Unit conducting a reverse track from the location where Gonzalez was found, resulting in the discovery of the blue jacket and a Ruger .357 revolver.

Gonzalez was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center, and a $20,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, the man was ordered to comply with GPS and pretrial monitoring and is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim in the case.

Gonzalez appeared in court Thursday, where he waived formal arraignment on the charges, entering a plea of not guilty on the two felony counts. The court denied a bond reduction in the man's case. He was scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday for a confined docket hearing.

Court filings list Gonzalez's address as the Uplift Center, a shelter in Farmington operated by the East Missouri Action Agency.

A search of Gonzalez's criminal history showed previous convictions in Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, and California. In December, the man pleaded guilty in Park Hills to violating multiple city ordinances for stealing/larceny/theft, trespassing, and property damage, for which he was fined several hundred dollars.

Records indicate that in 2018, Gonzalez was convicted of felony carjacking and resisting arrest in Long Beach, California. He reportedly received a three-year prison sentence for the carjacking charge and a two-year prison term for resisting arrest.

Filings state Gonzalez has other convictions for felonies, including aggravated fleeing of police, obstructing justice, resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drugs, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substances.