Many arrests made during past week

This story originally appeared in the April 3, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Officers from the sheriff’s office raided the home of Polly Godat, of near Elvins on the Bismarck road, last Wednesday evening armed with a search warrant. Twenty-five gallons and one quart of beer was found on the premises and also one coffee pot of whiskey. The woman endeavored to pour this out, but the officers obtained enough for evidence. She was placed in jail awaiting her preliminary and expects to get bail.
The officers were informed that Henry Postlewait, of the lead belt, was usually stationed at the gate of the National Lead Company at St. Francois on pay days and dispensed liquor at so much per drink. He was detected there last Wednesday in the company of a man whose home is reported to be in St. Louis. On searching his car, the officers found one pint of whiskey. Both of the men are now in jail awaiting their preliminary hearing.
Lewis Frazier, of Bonne Terre, was arrested last Monday on a charge of having stolen a Jersey cow last fall from Jim Mestamacher. Mestamacher owns a farm in the northern part of the county but has been living in St. Louis. Frazier is reported to have sold the cow to John Snyder. He was released on a $500 bond.
Four Leadwood boys were arrested last Monday and charged with stealing copper wire from the St. Joe Lead Company. Their names are Roy Hardy, Polk Horten, Harry Bannister and John Iahn. Two of the boys are reported to have admitted their guilt and said that they cut the wire down from the poles and hit it in a nearby pile of ashes. They claim that when they returned for it, they found that someone had already appropriated it. Their preliminary was scheduled for yesterday afternoon.
The officers last Sunday arrested William Johnigan and William Baker of Indiana on the request of authorities from North Dakota. The men had been employed near Weingarten and were picked up when they came to Farmington for the day. They are wanted in North Dakota on a Grand Larceny charge. They are being held in jail here awaiting extradition papers from Jefferson City as they refused to waive extradition.
On last Saturday the officers raided the home of John Branaham of Flat River. While Deputy Dewey May entered the front door of the house, Deputy Bayles ran to the back door and arrived there in time to see Branaham run out with a jug under his arm. Branaham broke the jug on a rock but the officers obtained enough for evidence. The offender was placed in jail and gained his release by posting a $2,000 bond.