Many arrests made during past week

This story originally appeared in the April 3, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Officers from the sheriff’s office raided the home of Polly Godat, of near Elvins on the Bismarck road, last Wednesday evening armed with a search warrant. Twenty-five gallons and one quart of beer was found on the premises and also one coffee pot of whiskey. The woman endeavored to pour this out, but the officers obtained enough for evidence. She was placed in jail awaiting her preliminary and expects to get bail.

The officers were informed that Henry Postlewait, of the lead belt, was usually stationed at the gate of the National Lead Company at St. Francois on pay days and dispensed liquor at so much per drink. He was detected there last Wednesday in the company of a man whose home is reported to be in St. Louis. On searching his car, the officers found one pint of whiskey. Both of the men are now in jail awaiting their preliminary hearing.

Lewis Frazier, of Bonne Terre, was arrested last Monday on a charge of having stolen a Jersey cow last fall from Jim Mestamacher. Mestamacher owns a farm in the northern part of the county but has been living in St. Louis. Frazier is reported to have sold the cow to John Snyder. He was released on a $500 bond.