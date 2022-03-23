Many more eligible for life-saving lung cancer screening

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid recently updated its lung cancer screening eligibility, which means many more of the most at-risk patients in our community will now be eligible for a life-saving lung cancer screening.

“These new guidelines will allow us to reach more people through these critical screenings,” said Dr. Jonathan Borchers, board-certified family practice physician at Parkland Health Center. “Detecting lung cancer in its earliest stages makes treatment easier and more effective for patients.”

Lung cancer is the most lethal form of cancer in the United States and is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women. According to the American Lung Association, the rate of new lung cancer cases in Missouri is 71 per 100,000 people, which is significantly higher than the national rate of 58.

The new guidelines recommend a lung cancer screening if you meet the following criteria:

1. You are between 50 and 77 years old (age lowered from 55 to 50)

2. You have a smoking history of at least “20 pack years” (lowered from 30 pack years)

a. Examples:

i. Smoked a pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years

ii. Smoked two packs of cigarettes a day for 10 years

3. You are a current smoker or have quit within the last 15 years

“It is important to share these new guidelines with our community so patients can make informed decisions about this life-saving screening option,” said Borchers.

To learn more about the lung cancer screening program at Parkland Health Center, visit parklandhealthcenter.org/lungscreening or call one of its Lung Cancer Screening Program Nurse Navigators at 855-399-LUNG (5864).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0