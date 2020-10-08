Maplebrook reports six COVID-19 cases

Maplebrook, senior living by Americare, has received notice over the weekend that five of its assisted living residents and one employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Whole-house testing was undertaken on Friday after learning that one resident tested positive for the virus at the hospital. That resident remains in the hospital and is improving. No residents in the Arbors tested positive.

All positive testing residents have been placed on droplet isolation and are being cared for in a separate care unit that has been established within the facility. This COVID care unit is separated by a plastic barrier and will have separate care equipment and will be staffed by personnel who only work on that unit.

Droplet isolation protocols for COVID-19 positive residents include wearing of full personal protective equipment (PPE) while in the resident’s room. PPE is defined as gown, gloves, N95 mask, level 1 mask and face shield. Americare has secured state-of-the-art vital sign technology to assist in the monitoring of vital signs and given additional guidance to employees for monitoring residents who are positive for COVID-19.