Maplebrook reports six COVID-19 cases

Maplebrook, senior living by Americare, has received notice over the weekend that five of its assisted living residents and one employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Whole-house testing was undertaken on Friday after learning that one resident tested positive for the virus at the hospital. That resident remains in the hospital and is improving. No residents in the Arbors tested positive.
All positive testing residents have been placed on droplet isolation and are being cared for in a separate care unit that has been established within the facility. This COVID care unit is separated by a plastic barrier and will have separate care equipment and will be staffed by personnel who only work on that unit.
Droplet isolation protocols for COVID-19 positive residents include wearing of full personal protective equipment (PPE) while in the resident’s room. PPE is defined as gown, gloves, N95 mask, level 1 mask and face shield. Americare has secured state-of-the-art vital sign technology to assist in the monitoring of vital signs and given additional guidance to employees for monitoring residents who are positive for COVID-19.
“Americare has experience setting up special units that result in excellent recovery rates,” said Patricia Cokingtin, Americare senior vice president. "We are confident we can do so here. Since early March, all of our communities have had plans in place to respond to this pandemic. Should a resident require hospitalization we will plan for a transfer.”
Upon notification of one positive test, all residents were placed on in-room quarantine and contact isolation protocols were implemented. Residents are being checked every 4 hours during wake time for symptoms. All residents have been receiving daily wellness checks since March 13, and all staff is wearing masks and gloves while in resident rooms. Americare has an adequate supply of PPE and Maplebrook and can pull from corporate stockpiles, as necessary.
All negative-testing residents and staff will be retested at the end of this week. If a resident begins to experience symptoms, the facility will also use the rapid tests at its disposal in order to make timely decisions.
In accordance with Americare's pandemic guidelines, the administrator contacted the local and state health departments to report the positive test results. All employees, residents and families have also been notified.
For more information on how Americare facilities are addressing the coronavirus pandemic please visit our website at https://www.americareusa.net/coronavirus
