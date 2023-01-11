 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARBERRY SWORN-IN AS STE. GEN COMMISSIONER

MARBERRY SWORN-IN AS STE. GEN COMMISSIONER
Submitted photo

Mark Marberry is sworn-in Jan. 3 as the new 2nd District associate commissioner on the Ste. Genevieve County Commission by County Clerk County Clerk Sue Wolk.

Marberry was formerly a reporter for the Daily Journal and Farmington Press.

