March chamber luncheon to feature Greg Martinelli

The special guest at this month’s Farmington Regional Chamber Business and Community Luncheon is professional speaker Greg Martinelli who will be speaking on the topic of “Creating the Coaching Discussion.”

The luncheon takes place beginning at noon March 19 at Centene Center.

Martinelli is a sales coach, consultant and trainer who works with agriculture companies to dramatically increase sales productivity, profits and ultimately dominate their market. He spent the last 25 years developing sales teams across the Midwest that focused on the feed and grain business for both national and international markets. He runs Ag Sales Professionals, focusing on high engagement and high productivity.

According to Martinelli, his program is "designed for managers, leaders and anyone wanting to influence their association or business."

He added, “No longer can we just throw an army of employees into our workforce and expect them to sink or swim. It's too expensive and our candidate pool is too shallow. Join us as we walk through the features and benefits of a solid and sustainable coaching program. Learn how to invest your time now to reap the benefits immediately and in the future.”