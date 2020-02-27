March Women's Connection asks, 'Who are you?'
Donna Hutchinson

 Submitted photo

Remember the weather in Nov. 2019 when Women's Connection had to cancel its brunch? Guest speaker Donna Hutchinson from Bella Vista Arkansas, scheduled that day, agreed to return to the March 10 meeting. The brunch will be held from 9:15-11 a.m. in the Tea Room at the Farmington Presbyterian Church on Columbia Street, at the Casey Street entrance.

Hutchinson is a member of the Blackfoot Indian tribe from Montana. Her father was a Navy career man so they lived all over the world, moving 29 times before she graduated from high school. She has a masters degree from the University of Arkansas and has worked as a school teacher, a professional mediator and co-owned a Christian radio station. A grandmother of eight, Hutchinson was married to a US senator, ran a congressman’s office in Washington DC, and was an Arkansas state representative. Her presentation will help answer the question, "who are you?”

Nancy Cozean Jacob, of Farmington will be the special feature, giving her presentation of “Highway Of History”.

Reservations or cancellations for the $10 brunch can be made by calling Barb at 573-747–3854 or Mary at 358-1274.

