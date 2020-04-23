MARIJUANA INDUSTRY FOCUS OF DISCUSSION

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nancy Weber Garden Club recently heard a program by Dr. Chad Follis of Mineral Area College on the rapidly expanding marijuana industry in Missouri, and more specifically, what the college is doing to stay abreast of the benefits for and concerns of local growers.

Dr. Follis fielded questions from the garden club, such as who will be allowed to grow, how the products will be used, what services the college offers to students in the field of agriculture and horticulture, and how the restructuring of local floral suppliers might impact the florist industry.

As he presented his well-researched program, Dr. Follis also discussed public concerns about quality of products such as CBD, regulations and the ability of the industry to meet the demand for workers in a variety of related jobs.

