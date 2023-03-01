This month's Farmington Women’s Connection will feature Madison Marshall, from Farmington, who is a missionary serving in Paraguay.

Women's Connection will meet from 9:15-11 a.m. March 14, in Farmington Presbyterian Church's fellowship hall, located at the junction of Columbia and Cayce streets.

It was while attending Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) working toward a degree in global cultures that she became interested in being a missionary. Her interest in missions was piqued when she began intentionally sought friendships with others from different cultures and realized how important it was for her to go outside the United States to share the Gospel.

In 2022, at 26 years of age, she was able to live in Paraguay for three months and knew that was exactly where she was supposed to be. When she returns to the mission field, she will be serving alongside missionaries helping show the love of Christ to children of all ages through education, Bible lessons, and building authentic relationships. Marshall invites women in the community to come and learn about Paraguay, their language and culture, and the work God is doing there for His Kingdom.

Cynthia Davis, now of Bradleyville, Missouri, will be the day's guest speaker. She spent more than 17 years in elected government positions, and 32 years as the owner of a Christian bookstore in O’Fallon, Missouri, while being the mother of a seven children for 41 years and wife of one husband for 42 years.

After living in the St Louis area for decades, the Covid pandemic convinced she and her husband to move to a part of Missouri where there was more freedom, mountains and fresh air. They took Cynthia’s elderly parents with them and moved to a glade atop the Ozark Mountains in southwestern Missouri. They traded away their life in the city and politics for 14 cattle, hundreds of chickens, turkeys, guineas and ducks, and millions of ticks!

Davis will be sharing timeless truths that transcend all walks of life. Come out to hear her wit and wisdom from the glade top in “A Chick comes to Talk Turkey.”

Reservations/cancellations for the $10 Brunch are preferred by Friday, March 10. Call Barb at 573-747-3854 or Mary at 858-999-4008.