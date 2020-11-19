 Skip to main content
Mary Belle Cooney crowned Barnwarming Queen
FFA Barnwarming attendants, from left to right, are Sally Simms, Connie McDaniel and Jeanett Barber. Roy Berghaus, FFA president, I s placing the crown on Mary Belle Cooney. Not present at the time of this picture was Martha Crites, senior attendant.

 File photo

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Nov. 10, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Future Farmers of America held their annual Barnwarming last Saturday night, Nov. 5, at the Agriculture Shop.

Mary Belle Cooney was crowned FFA Queen for 1960-61 by Roy Berghaus, the FFA president. The queen had four attendants were Sally Simms, escorted by Bobby Kollmeyer; Jeanette Barber, escorted by Jerry Pogue; Connie McDaniel, escorted by Richard Cleve and Martha Crites, escorted by Sonny Cleve.

The shop was decorated with straw, colorful brushes, crêpe paper and pumpkins. Donald Hawn and Linda Basler were selected as the best dressed couple. Justin White won the ping-pong blowing contest. Warren Shelley won the hog calling contest.

Mary Belle was given a sweetheart jacket and each of her attendants a compact.

Refreshments of cider, gingerbread, doughnuts and cookies were served.

