Masks now required in Farmington Municipal Court
Masks now required in Farmington Municipal Court

Masks now required in Farmington Municipal Court

Those attending Farmington Municipal Court proceedings are now required to wear masks at all times. Masks will be available from the court clerk.

The Farmington Municipal Court announced Monday that, in compliance with a modification made to the Missouri Supreme Court Operational Directive, masks are now required to be worn at all times during court appearances.

Masks will be available from the court clerk.

Any vulnerable person as defined by the CDC — an individual 65 years or older or an individual with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, including those who suffer from chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, immune disorders, obesity, diabetes, or chronic kidney or liver disease — who desires to make special arrangements regarding their court appearance are asked to call the clerk at 573-756-6787.

