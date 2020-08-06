Masks now required in Farmington Municipal Court

The Farmington Municipal Court announced Monday that, in compliance with a modification made to the Missouri Supreme Court Operational Directive, masks are now required to be worn at all times during court appearances.

Any vulnerable person as defined by the CDC — an individual 65 years or older or an individual with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, including those who suffer from chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, immune disorders, obesity, diabetes, or chronic kidney or liver disease — who desires to make special arrangements regarding their court appearance are asked to call the clerk at 573-756-6787.