Master Gardener Training registration begun

The 2020 Extension Master Gardener Training will be held from 1-4 p.m. every Friday for 11 weeks, beginning March 27 through June 5, at St. Francois County's Weber Road Facility, located at 1101 Weber Road in Farmington.

The training is part of the Missouri Master Gardener Program.

According to its website, "The mission of the Missouri Master Gardener Extension Program is 'helping others learn to grow.' The Master Gardener program provides in-depth horticultural training to individuals throughout Missouri who then volunteer their time applying what they have learned to help others in their communities to learn about gardening and environmental education.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"The Master Gardener program promotes and raises public awareness of the University of Missouri Extension as a source of unbiased, research-based gardening information. Through activities such as MU Extension hotlines or answer services, workshops, speaker’s bureaus, garden show booths, and demonstration projects, Master Gardeners provide gardening information to thousands of Missourians each year.