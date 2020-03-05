Master Gardener Training signup begun
Attendees view vendor's wares at last year's annual Master Gardener Symposium at which around 130 people from throughout the area participated. Registration has already begun for the highly anticipated event that returns March 27-June 5.

The 2020 Extension Master Gardener Training will be held from 1-4 p.m. every Friday for 11 weeks, beginning March 27 through June 5, at St. Francois County's Weber Road Facility, located at 1101 Weber Road in Farmington.

The training is part of the Missouri Master Gardener Program.

According to its website, "The mission of the Missouri Master Gardener Extension Program is 'helping others learn to grow.' The Master Gardener program provides in-depth horticultural training to individuals throughout Missouri who then volunteer their time applying what they have learned to help others in their communities to learn about gardening and environmental education.

"The Master Gardener program promotes and raises public awareness of the University of Missouri Extension as a source of unbiased, research-based gardening information. Through activities such as MU Extension hotlines or answer services, workshops, speaker’s bureaus, garden show booths, and demonstration projects, Master Gardeners provide gardening information to thousands of Missourians each year.

"To become trained as a Master Gardener, an individual must complete a 30-hour core training course. Core training is available both “in person” and online. Then the Master Gardener trainee is required to give 30 hours of volunteer service back to the community in approved MU Extension activities."

The $200 cost for the program includes the Master Gardener Core Manual, state fee, refreshments and speaker fees.

To register, call 573-883-3548, email kammlerk@missouri.edu, or go online to https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/master-gardener-training-farmington. The registration deadline is March 25.

For more information about the program, go to www.mg.missouri.edu.

