May Women’s Connection focusing on local history

May's Women’s Connection Brunch will feature “Gems of Local History” brought by Farmington’s own Nancy Cozean Jacobs. She will be speaking from 9:15-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11 in the Farmington Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, located at the corner of Columbia and Cayce Avenue.

Cozean's presentation will feature information about the proposed Highway of History Project for this year's Missouri Bicentennial Celebration. Two historic trails — The Trail of Tears and the Planked Road — crossed paths in Farmington. Their significance in the development of the area will be explored, along with other interesting facts.

Shirley Wheatley of Alton, Illinois, is this month's special speaker. Now a widow and retiree with three sons and four grandsons, along with a dog and cat, Wheatley has worked in the mental health and educational fields in Illinois and in tourism in Mississippi. In her presentation, “Cups of Life” she will share how five cups have an important reminder of her walk/journey through life.

To make your required reservation or cancellation for the program and $10 brunch, call Barb at 573-747-3854 or Mary at 573-358-1274.

