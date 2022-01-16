Mayfield selected state trade association's president

Missouri REALTORS®, recently announced the upcoming installation of John D. Mayfield of Farmington as 2022 president of more than 25,000 members, making it the largest trade association in the state.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, Mayfield will be honored — as well as incoming Women’s Council of REALTORS® President Tammy Sherrell-Shortt — at the Missouri REALTORS® Winter Business Conference. The inaugural night event will take place at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Gateway Arch and be virtually accessible to members.

“I am honored to serve as president for Missouri REALTORS®,” Mayfield said. “Our association has a long heritage of helping to advocate for property rights for Missourians. Our commitment to helping everyone realize the American Dream of homeownership is a top priority, and I promise to commit and lead the 25,000 Missouri REALTORS® in fulfilling these goals, strategic initiatives, and more during 2022.”

A licensed REALTOR® since 1978, Mayfield focuses on residential real estate in the Farmington area where he serves as broker/owner for Mayfield Real Estate, Inc. He also dedicates his time to educating real estate agents throughout the U.S. on the topics of marketing and technology.

Mayfield was awarded REALTOR® Associate of the Year in 1984 and REALTOR® of the Year in 1987 by Mineral Area Board of REALTORS®, in addition to receiving the Richard A. Mendenhall Leadership Award from Missouri REALTORS® in 2014. He has served as both a state and national director, including serving as local board president.

In his position as president, Mayfield will serve alongside President-Elect Andrea Sheridan, Treasurer Derek Schriewer, and Immediate Past President Janet Rodriguez Judd, along with the association’s CEO. These officials comprise the 2022 Leadership Team and each, with the exception of the CEO, serves a one-year term on a volunteer basis.

