Mayor brings up trash collection at city meeting

In his remarks during the city council meeting last week, Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe again broached a controversial topic that has failed twice before.

Both times the city has brought up the idea of contracting with one trash service for the whole city, there has been fierce debate on both sides. Meanwhile, conditions have changed and Forsythe thinks that maybe some action needs to be attempted again.

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls about the trash service. I would like the council to think about this, we’ve tried twice,” he said. “The thing with having a city franchise trash service is, right now when you have trash service, you are the contractor. The city has no responsibility for your trash service.

"When we franchise the service and we have what’s happening right now with Waste Management where they can’t pick it up, the city can act on it, because they’re the contractors.”

Forsythe, as well as residents all over the area, have complained that Waste Management’s trash service has greatly deteriorated. Waste Management purchased a local company, Freedom Waste LLC in April and since then residents in the area have taken to social media to complain about their trash being picked up late or not at all.