Mayor, city administrator give 'State of the City' address at luncheon

Mayor Larry Forsythe and City Administrator Greg Beavers offered an upbeat view of Farmington’s present and future in their presentation of the annual State of the City Address given during this month’s Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Luncheon held Oct. 20 at Centene Center.

Chamber Executive Director Candy Hente introduced Forsythe, saying, “I know you all have been eagerly looking forward to the annual State of the City Address. Mayor Larry Forsythe has been involved with our city government for a little over 30 years — we’re somewhere in that ballpark — 30 years as a public servant...

“The city council takes a lot of time, it’s a lot of meetings. It’s twice a month, and then committee meetings on top of that. He will be introducing our city administrator, Greg Beavers, whose been here for about 21 years. So, they’ve been together for a long time.”

Thanks chamber

Forsythe began his part of the program with a lighthearted comment promising that, of the 20 minutes the pair had been allotted by the chamber to give the report, he would take two and leave Beavers the 18 minutes that remained. He then thanked the chamber members — made up mostly of business owners and community leaders — for the part they play in the city’s continued growth and success.

“If it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t have the income to run the city,” he said. “And if it wasn’t for you, our citizens wouldn’t have the places to go to buy a product that makes the wheel go in motion, so thank you all. I appreciate that very much.”

Forsythe quickly switched gears as he announced that construction on the Popeyes fast food franchise slated to be built next door to Scooter’s Coffee in the 400 block of Karsch Blvd. has been delayed.

“They’re holding off until the first of the year on construction,” he said. “I don’t know why. They did not give an answer on that.”

Farmington's homeless

Forsythe then addressed the homeless population in Farmington, saying, “It’s a touchy subject, but it’s a subject that comes up every time somebody comes up to me, and that is the people who are on the corner of the streets with their signs saying, ‘I’m pregnant,’ saying ‘I’m homeless,’ saying, ‘I need money.’ And what the problem with that is they’re getting out in the islands of the roads, and we can’t have that. That’s public safety, and we’ll have to do something about it.”

Forsythe assured the crowd that the city council is looking at ways to best deal with the issue.

“They’re seeing what options we have,” he said. “It’s a very touchy subject. Every citizen has a right to stand in the public right of ways. We do not want to infringe on anybody’s — anybody’s — public right to do that. So we are looking at ways that we can help them with their public safety and also help the public with the aggravation they have with the people that comes out to the cars. We’re working on it very hard, and our lawyer is doing that right now to see what kind of a thing we can do about that.”

All-inclusive playground

Forsythe moved on to the subject of the all-inclusive playground that recently opened in Engler Park to allow children — despite any physical and/or mental challenges they might have — a place to play and have fun in a safe environment.

“That is just really something,” he said. “and if you haven’t been out there yet, if you have been out there, it’s busy all the time. Even in cold weather, I see people out there. It’s something that everybody can do, and the kids are loving it. Handicapped kids, regular kids — they’re just loving the thing — and I’d like to see in the next three, four or five years, maybe taking the other playground and making it all-inclusive. I might not be there then, so I just wish it.”

Mentioning several large contributions made to date toward the construction of the all-inclusive playground, Forsythe said, “The city of Farmington donated $114,617. The Play It Forward Committee — which is a lot of people involved, and if anybody here is on the Play It Forward Committee, thank you very much — $214,000. Rotary International was $115,000, and we got a Land/Water Conservation Grant for $182,000. So, that’s a $625,423 project, and it’s a wonderful project. Thanks to all that were involved in that.”

Building purchase

Forsythe next discussed the city’s plans for the purchase of the Big River Communications building at 101 S. Jefferson St., a project publicly revealed for the first time at the Oct. 13 city council meeting.

“We haven’t finalized the deal yet, but we are in negotiations with Big River Broadband on the old firehouse,” he said. “If anybody’s been to city hall in the last three years, four years, we’re out of room. If you go to pay a utility bill, it’s really tight, so we are looking at purchasing Big River Broadband back. It was [previously] a firehouse. They stuck all the money in it, we’re going to buy it back and do a little remodeling and make it user-friendly and put the development services — which is your planning and zoning department, your licensing and inspections — in it.

“Also, the City Light and Water office will be there where you can pay bills, and it will be on the ground floor. You can drive up without stepping up four or five steps to get in the door. We are thinking of the elderly people on that. And, believe it or not, a lot of you have internet, and you pay by the internet, by the web. And there’s a lot of you who don’t because there are a lot of people who want to make sure that envelope goes in that drawer. We’re going to make that happen.”

Mini firehouse

Forsythe mentioned a phone call he made to a local businessman about the possible purchase of some land for a special purpose.

“I’m going to announce it because I’m excited about it,” he said. “I got a hold of Chip Peterson about six-eight months ago, and I asked him about the piece of ground between Weber Road and Potosi. There’s an office beside the old Hart’s Bread — if you’re old enough to know what Hart’s Bread is, sorry, I don’t know the name of it now, but it was Hart’s Bread. There’s a lot between there, and I asked him if he would be willing to sell it for a road to cut through there and bring Grand Canyon onto Weber Road. He’s agreed to do that.

“We are really thinking maybe that it’s the place for a new firehouse annex — or a little, tiny firehouse where we will hold a fire truck pumper — and — I call it the emergency crew, paramedics, whatever you want to call it — you know, the 911 crew. That way, we will have access to that end of town which is one of our biggest access areas. That will cut our response time down from about four minutes and 40 or 50 seconds down to — we’re trying to get down below four [minutes]. Once you get below four, you can really start doing something, and I would like to see that happen. I don’t know if that will happen while I’m up here as mayor, but I’d like to get the council rolling on that.”

Final words

Ending his portion of the address, Forsythe said, “I’m about to give the state of the city. The state of the city is damned good, ladies and gentlemen. It’s very good. It’s been that way. It’s just a very good town to live in. It’s not a little town, but I still call it a little town. It’s a very good little town to live in. And the reason I’m here for 30 years is because I love what I do, and I love helping the people who live here. That’s what I do.”

Beavers on budget

City Administrator Greg Beavers began his part of the program, offering some background on the budget.

“The city does a lot of stuff in a lot of different areas, so we can’t talk about too many things in detail. Typically, what I would do this time of year is give you a summary of our budget because we just ended the budget cycle for Farmington on Oct. 1 of each year — that’s our fiscal year. The budget is, in effect, a policy statement. We don’t think about it in those terms, but we do stuff with the money, right? If you’re going to do anything, at some point, we have to spend money on it, so the budget is a reflection of our priorities for the year. This year, we have about 55-and-a-half million dollars in priorities. It’s about what the revenue for the city is.

“Of that, we have about $2.3 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money that we received. I don’t know if you all remember, but we started out with $3.9 [million]. We’ve already spent about a million-and-a-half of that. We have a $1.1 million grant for the airport and about a half-million-dollar MoDOT grant at the airport. We’re changing out the entire lighting system at the airport. I know the airport doesn’t affect most of you, but pilots tend to get a little bit excited when they come in at night, and the lights don’t work. It’s a very old system. We’re also planning to continue the sidewalk project on Highway H.”

Sales tax extension

Recalling his first time attending a Farmington chamber meeting, Beavers said, “My first time at a chamber of commerce meeting was before I worked here,” he said. “It was just before I came to work here. We met at that time down in the VFW building. At the time, we talked about a half-cent capital improvement sales tax that we were going to extend. The sales tax was first imposed in 1994 to build the civic center. They did some refinancing to take advantage of some better terms to leverage the money they had to also build the water park. In 2001, we asked for an extension, and it would go into effect in 2004 to build [the Centene Center]. We also did a bunch of road work with it and things like that. We extended that particular sales tax again in 2013, and we built the library. We built the splash pad in the water park. We took care of remodeling the police station, and we also did all kinds of public works improvements.

“These buildings are getting older now, so a million-dollar HVAC bracket we can’t just take out of pocket — which is what we had to pay. That tax is going to be renewed — we’re asking for renewal — this coming April 2023. What are we going to do with the money? We’re going through that process right now, so — if you live in Farmington — in about a month, we’re going to mail out another survey to you, and we’re also going to do some small focus group sessions and things like that. We’ve always used that money — that tax revenue — for things we put in the ‘quality of life bucket.’ For the most part, it’s things that we want in our community, and we’re kind of at a point where we need to ask folks what their expectations are.”

Items often suggested to the city are sports fields, sports complexes and walking trails.

“There are 18,000 people in this town, and they all have different interests, all have different opinions,” he said. “Be looking for the survey. We’ll be submitting that to you this coming April to take a look at. If this goes away, it will really, really affect our town."

Utility increase

“Our operating expenses for this year are about $31-and-a-half-million. The biggest piece of that is paying for the wholesale power that we buy and resell to you — which is about $17-and-one-half-million. There’s something I reinforce with people. We do not buy power from AmerenUE and mark it up and sell it to you. People think that for some reason, I don’t know why. We purchase our energy through the MOPED Energy Pool. None of it comes from an Ameren-generated source, and we clearly don’t pay retail rates for it. Our wholesale price is about $68 a megawatt hour right now, 6.8 cents a kilowatt hour.

“We’re going to have to raise rates this coming year on our water, sewer and electric. We’re going to have to raise rates on all of those utility sets for a couple of reasons. First of all, the cost of everything is going up. Secondly, we haven’t raised rates in 10 years — 2013 was the last time that we raised any utility rates. What’s it going to look like? It will be a modest increase. Probably on the electric side, it’s going to be a split charge — a flat $3 to $5 per month on the customer side. On the water and sewer, it will probably be a percentage charge. We haven’t gone through the records yet. It will probably be in the 5% range on those utilities. It affects everyone who lives here and everyone who owns a business, clearly. I wish it weren’t necessary, but it’s time that we have to do that.”

City personnel

As far as the city’s personnel budget, Beavers estimated that the city spends around $13 million a year on the 155 full-time personnel employed by the city. Those employees are supplemented with another 100 part-time and seasonal workers, including benefit packages.

“That number is also going up on us because, like you, we’re having to revisit our compensation and benefit packages to recruit and retain people,” he said. “We’re experiencing those challenges all the time too.”

Capital projects

According to Beavers, the city is paying just short of $8 million on capital projects, which includes the purchase and renovation of the Big River Communications building that will be used by the city for expanded work and increased customer contact space.

“Our lobby — this stage is bigger than the lobby at our utility billing office,” he said. “We’ve been using the same utility billing office for about 60 years. We’ve also grown in the number of customers we serve. We have about 800 customers a month that we have to serve.”

New software

Beavers added that city employees are currently going through the process of moving over to a new computer system that will allow the city and its customers to do much more online than is presently possible, such as having utility bills paid automatically each month.

Recalling a meeting city administration had three years ago with the president of the city’s previous computer software firm, Beavers said, “He actually said to us, ‘I don’t want you as a customer anymore. You’re the biggest city I have. We don’t want you as a customer. We’re just not geared to do what you need.’”