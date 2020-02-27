Mayor Forsythe: Farmington preparing for 2020 census

The U.S. Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the president and Congress in December and redistricting counts to states by March 31, 2021. This will be used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.

Forsythe said that census results have an impact on the economic future of the area as well.

“Business owners rely on census results to make important decisions,” he said. “They look at these numbers when deciding where to open new stores, restaurants, factories or offices. And existing businesses use it to determine if they need to expand their operations or which new products and services to offer.”

Forsythe added that local educators depend on accurate census data.

“These results help determine how money is allocated for the Head start program and for grants and that support our teachers and special education,” he said.

The mayor is challenging Farmington citizens, as well as citizens of other cities and counties in the area, to increase participation rates. Forsythe noted that he hopes that new technology will help.