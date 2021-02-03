Mayor Forsythe presents Farmington Service Awards

City employees having completed 30, 25, 20 and 10 years of service were recognized by Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe at the Jan. 25 City Council meeting.
Those present to accept their awards were 30 years: Bonnie Coleman (Feb. 18, 1990), and Clifton Bone (Oct. 1, 1990); 25 years: Tim Porter (April 12, 1995) Samuel Weekley (Oct. 9, 1995),and Martha Boren (Nov. 27, 1995); 20 years: David Chilton (May 1, 2000), Neil Sullivan (July 31, 2000), and Chris Turner (Oct. 21, 2000); and 10 years: Travis Johns (Sept. 7, 2010).
Not present at the meeting were the following long-term city employees — 30 years: Ronald Moser (March, 31, 1990) and Lisa Stoltz (Sept. 20, 1990); 25 years: Avery Hovis (Nov. 20, 1995).