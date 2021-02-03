 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayor Forsythe presents Farmington Service Awards
0 comments

Mayor Forsythe presents Farmington Service Awards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

City employees having completed 30, 25, 20 and 10 years of service were recognized by Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe at the Jan. 25 City Council meeting.

Those present to accept their awards were 30 years: Bonnie Coleman (Feb. 18, 1990), and Clifton Bone (Oct. 1, 1990); 25 years: Tim Porter (April 12, 1995) Samuel Weekley (Oct. 9, 1995),and Martha Boren (Nov. 27, 1995); 20 years: David Chilton (May 1, 2000), Neil Sullivan (July 31, 2000), and Chris Turner (Oct. 21, 2000); and 10 years: Travis Johns (Sept. 7, 2010).

Not present at the meeting were the following long-term city employees — 30 years: Ronald Moser (March, 31, 1990) and Lisa Stoltz (Sept. 20, 1990); 25 years: Avery Hovis (Nov. 20, 1995).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
The tradition continues...
News

The tradition continues...

For decades, Plummer’s Hardware in downtown Farmington has been assisting generations of local residents with its wide selection of basic home…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

After the last issue's relatively easy "Take a Guess," we're going for a little bit harder one this week. It's a vintage version of something …

+5
Talk of the Town
News

Talk of the Town

This week's "Talk of the Town" question is "What do you like to do in your free time?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News