Mayor Giessing, Dan Danieley to represent chamber in D.C.

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 19, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

Mayor Walter K. Giessing and Chamber of Commerce Vice President Dean Danieley will attend a special recognition ceremony in Washington D.C., next Tuesday when Farmington will be presented an award in a National Clean-Up, Paint-Up, Fix-Up Contest.

Farmington has been awarded an honorable mention in the contest which involved communities throughout the nation. More than 140 Missouri towns and cities participated in the contest giving the “Show-Me State” the most representation of any of the 50 states.

Mayor Giessing and Mr. Danieley will leave Farmington Monday and will participate in other phases of the program Monday afternoon and evening.

The city’s scrapbook entry also has been chosen to be placed on display during the entire length of the Feb. 22-24 Congress at the Statler Hilton Hotel. This will enable delegates from other communities to see firsthand evidence of what the city accomplished during calendar year 1969.