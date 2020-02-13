Mayor Giessing, Dan Danieley to represent chamber in D.C.

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 19, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor
Mayor Walter K. Giessing and Chamber of Commerce Vice President Dean Danieley will attend a special recognition ceremony in Washington D.C., next Tuesday when Farmington will be presented an award in a National Clean-Up, Paint-Up, Fix-Up Contest.
Farmington has been awarded an honorable mention in the contest which involved communities throughout the nation. More than 140 Missouri towns and cities participated in the contest giving the “Show-Me State” the most representation of any of the 50 states.
You have free articles remaining.
Mayor Giessing and Mr. Danieley will leave Farmington Monday and will participate in other phases of the program Monday afternoon and evening.
The city’s scrapbook entry also has been chosen to be placed on display during the entire length of the Feb. 22-24 Congress at the Statler Hilton Hotel. This will enable delegates from other communities to see firsthand evidence of what the city accomplished during calendar year 1969.
Almost 100 percent cooperation was the key to Farmington’s success as both young and old joined forces to make the 1969 cleanup drive the best ever witnessed in the history of the town. The contest judges were highly impressed with the efficient organization of the projects and the effective utilization of local resources.
The scrapbook was compiled from files of the Farmington News by Miss Theresa Koppeis. It included various phases of cleanup activities, as well as improvements in services of the community.
Pictured and detailed through published news articles were information sheets about the construction of Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital and Farmington Community Hospital, new work at Farmington State Hospital, street improvements, modernization of downtown businesses, development of a new shopping center and numerous other highlights of 1969.