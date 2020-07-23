MAYOR GIESSING SIGNS SHRINER PROCLAMATION

Farmington Mayor Walter K. Giessing signed the proclamation designating July 18 as Shrine Day in Farmington. A gigantic parade with numerous Shrine organization participants such as the Moolah Clowns, the campion horse groups, the Skeeter Patrol and motorcycle patrols will be held on Farmington’s main street on Saturday afternoon. The Shrine Horse Show will be held at the St. Francois County Fair Grounds that evenng.
Pictured, watching Mayoring Giessing sign the proclamation, are, from the left: ECMO Shrine Club Director Cecil Trogdon, First Vice-President Larry Silvey, Secreatary Roland Wagner and President Don Cheesebrough. This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, July 2, 1970 issue of the Farmington News. – Editor
