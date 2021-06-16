Mayor relates waste disposal complaint

Responding to the mayor, Beavers said, “According to our ordinances, we require residents to provide for trash removal service. So, if they’re not having their trash removed, it’s on the property owner to handle. It’s not the city’s responsibility to handle customer service.”

Beavers then discussed the city’s ability to revoke a business license.

“There is a vested property right in a business license,” he said. “So, we can’t just revoke a business license because someone is giving poor customer service. If you wanted to go that route, you would need to have grounds for it. You would need to have a hearing before the council and there would be all kinds of due process things. I think it will probably sort out in time.”

Forsythe said, “I think it will.”

Ward 4 Councilman Vanessa Pegram interjected, “I’m a customer that was transferred and I’m being optimistic that they’ll get it figured out in time.”

Noting that Waste Management is a national company, Beavers repeated his expectation that any problems would be sorted out in time. He then asked the mayor to give him the customer’s name following the meeting and said he would call Waste Management on his behalf.