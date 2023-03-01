Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe was among five St. Francois County mayors who spoke about their city's accomplishments and future plans at this year's State of the County Address held Monday, Feb. 20 in the Fine Arts Theater at Mineral Area College in Park Hills.

After a lighthearted introduction, Forsythe jumped both feet first into his city's plans to raise electrical.

Forsythe said, “I know most of you buy your electric from Ameren, but we do not. Electric utility rates were increased in 2014, and purchase power costs will have remained stable during the period, [with] the exception of extraordinary costs related to the southern winter storms that plagued Texas in that area. And we had to confront some money to help pay for that. Just so everybody knows, I think our share was like $2.5 million.

“The current forecast from the Missouri Electric Commission is $78 a kilowatt hour, so the increase will be implemented in three phases. The first phase will start in April of this year. October of this year and April of 2024 are when our increases will be. We've done everything we can to prevent these increases. But I do believe that everybody here is going to have an electric increase at one time or another.

Forsythe told the crowd that the city's utility rates would soon be rising as well.

"Sewer utility rates were last increased in 2016," he said. "The proposed rate increase is recommended based on projected increases on operational costs and planned capital maintenance. Increases will be implemented in April 2023. April 2023 is going to be a hell of a year, a hell of a month."

One of the biggest changes the city will experience in 2023 will be the move of the utility payment office from city hall to the former firehouse that, in recent years, has been the home of Big River Broadband at 101 S Jefferson St.

“For those of you who have ever been to city hall in Farmington, you have to walk up the steps to pay your bill, and the elderly do not like that — and we do not like having the elderly to do that,” Forsythe said. “We will be purchasing that, and that will be our new utility and development services office.”

The city’s airport will be seeing new airfield lighting in 2023 and the removal of trees and powerlines obstructing the runway.

“So we're gonna cut them down, and that's a very costly, costly thing to do,” he said.

Forsythe reported that improvements are underway on Weber Road, adjacent to Panera Bread.

“If anybody's ever been to Panera Bread, it's a nightmare, and we are going to try to fix that somehow,” he said. “We will get it done. We are putting in storm rains, and we're going to do some rerouting of traffic, so just bear with us if you go to Panera Bread or Sonic. We also plan on resurfacing six miles of road this year on our local streets of the water system.”

The city will also begin the renovation of industrial groundwater storage.

“This is out by the UPS building on Industrial Drive,” Forsythe said. “It's a million-gallon tank that has been sitting dormant. We are going to implement that and get that finished and get that back online. And we are installing generators on all of our key wells. That way, whenever the power goes out, the water won't.”

The city of Farmington will also be following federal guidelines to check for lead water pipes that are still in use.

“How many cities have got the lead initiative from the government, the federal government?” Forsythe asked. “We are in contact with some groups in Little Rock, Arkansas. And it's kind of funny because you buy this machine It's a ground radar penetrating machine. It tells you what metal you have in the ground. But the funny thing about it is, it's $70,000 for one machine. But when you're done with it, what do you do with it? This is supposed to be implemented by 2024, so they give you a lot of time to get this thing done. We've got 6,500 services in our town.”

According to Forsythe, the city plans to allow other St. Francois County cities to use the equipment at no charge.

“Come and get it. I mean, we're all here for one purpose, and that's to make it. If $70,000 puts a dent in our pocket, I know it's going to put a dent in somebody like Bismarck's pocket. So if you want to use it and we're done with it, we'll be more than happy to let you come and get it. We appreciate it.”

Forsythe informed the crowd that the city’s police and fire departments are fully staffed but that the purchase of new trucks to replace older equipment could set the city back a million and a half dollars.

Mentioning the city’s proposed 3% tax on the use of recreational marijuana that will be appearing on the April ballot, the mayor said, “We're gonna turn around and hopefully put this back into the school system because this is where the money should go back. If the adults are dumb enough to smoke, then we need to figure out how we can prevent the kids from not doing what their parents did. And I'm hoping this will do that. If I don't do this.”

Forsythe asserted that the homeless shelter has been a good asset for the city.

“The normal person does not understand what a homeless shelter is,” he said. “They just think it's a pain in the butt. But it's a very, very good thing to have because there are some people that are not as fortunate. They just need someplace to go, and that prevents them from sleeping in a cardboard box.”

As far as construction, Forsythe said, “We have two more big apartment complexes coming. One is a 26-acre, and one is the Dunning Farm, which will be a 72-building complex. So, Farmington's growing, so just keep up — and Popeye's is still coming.”