Mayor tells of Farmington in St. Louis radio address

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, March 27, 1952, issue of The Farmington Press – Editor

Address delivered by Mayor J.C. Morris Monday, March 17, in St. Louis on the Philco Playhouse Party radio program in their auditorium in their salute to Farmington.

In 1799, a few years before the great Louisiana Territory was purchased from the French, William Murphy, with his large family and a number of friends, settled in Upper Louisiana, as Missouri was then known. They were attracted by the fertile soil and arranging a land grant, they established what was known as “Murphy’s Settlement” on a plateau rising from the Mississippi River Valley, near the summit of the rolling Ozark Mountains, not far from the trading post of St. Louis.

Twenty years later, the Murphys donated 53 acres of the land for a new village to be called ”Farmington,” soon to become the county seat of St. Francois County in the newly admitted State of Missouri. Farmington was one of the first agricultural communities to be settled in Upper Louisiana (nearly all the other settlements were devoted to fur trading). It was here that the first Sunday School west of the Mississippi was organized and a solid, diversified community established.

Separated from St. Louis by a pleasant 90–minute drive along one of the main arteries that spread out from the city like the spokes of a huge wheel, Farmington, a modern community of five thousand fine, friendly and social people, is the county seat of St. Francois County, located 70 miles south of St. Louis on U.S. Highways 61-67.

The city of Farmington maintains a large community building available for use by various organizations and civic groups for recreational activities. Included in the building are four modern bowling alleys and a public library. Another recreational area has a spacious modern swimming pool and playgrounds. Another area has a municipal baseball park, lighted for night games and seating over one thousand people.

This area also includes picnic grounds with barbecue pits and lighted tennis courts. The ballpark is used through the summer as a recreational playground sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, giving exercise and entertainment to young people. The park also provides the setting for the annual St. Francois County Fair and Horse Show, held the first week in September.

Farmington has a modernly equipped waterworks system, supplying an abundance of pure healthful water from deep wells. The community has a first-class electric light and power system, and a new tower white way lighting system has been installed in the business section.

A new $250,000 sewage disposal plant was opened the past year. An excellent fire department with full motorized equipment assures protection.

Since January 1, 1946, 253 new homes and modern business buildings have been erected in Farmington.

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce is an established institution and is the central agency for the clearance of community activities for all the best interests of the city.

The numerous civil organizations are especially active in all the best things which make up community spirit. Beautiful church buildings representing all denominations add to the charm and beauty of Farmington. Our school system is established in modern and well-equipped grand and high school buildings and has excellent transportation for out-of-town students.

For many years the principal supporting business of the community was agriculture. Farmington is located in the center of a beef-raising area and farmers in this vicinity actively participate in various organizations sponsoring beef production.

Various industries have come to this community so that at the present time a large portion of our population is either employed by or dependent upon these industries. These include the Trimfoot Shoe Co., Rice-Stix Shirt Factory, Farmington Hosiery Mills, and St. Joseph Lead Co. The territory in the vicinity of Farmington has long been famed as one of the greatest lead-producing centers on the North American Continent. This is the oldest mining region west of the Mississippi River and has produced millions of dollars worth of lead and other minerals.

State Hospital No. 4 located at the edge of the city is one of the largest of its kind in Missouri. The institution is equipped with modern appliances for treating the mentally sick, has a patient population of 2500 and employs more than 500 women and men.

The C.A.A. Airways Communication Station located at the Farmington Airport is an important link in the air navigation aids to airmen and is rapidly gaining recognition since commissioned two-and-one-half years ago as a reporting point for aircraft and their control along the airway. It is one of the most modern communication stations in the country.

The Farmington Aviation Company operates a modern airfield at the edge of the city, providing usual and up-to-date facilities for airplanes.

Many Farmingtonians are prominent civic leaders and now a part of your city. I can think of a few: Delos Johns, chairman of the Board of the Federal Reserve Bank; James Hickok, vice-president of First National Bank; Morrison Harlan, president of Manchester Bank; William Marbury, president of the Mississippi River Fuel Corporation; Carl Trauernicht, lawyer; and Rev. Frank Tucker, pastor of Centenary Methodist Church.

The area around Farmington abounds in scenic beauty and affords sportsmen good hunting and fishing. Two of the resorts near Farmington famous for their scenic attractions and excellent fishing are Iron Mountain Lake and Lake Killarney, easily accessible over good auto roads.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0