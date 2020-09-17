MayOra Denman, news publisher, died Tuesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Sept. 3, 1970 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Mrs. Mack Denman, 69, died Tuesday following surgery at the Farmington Community Hospital. Mrs. Denman, who in recent months had made her home at the Presbyterian Homelife, had been in poor health for several years.

MayOra Denman worked closely for many years with her husband, Mack Denman, who was the publisher of The Farmington News prior to his death. She retired from her duties there as news editor in 1963.

She was a member of the Presbyterian Church and a district officer of the Potosi Presbyterial and had served as president of the Women of the Church.

Mrs. Denman was a member of Missouri Press Women. The Farmington Fortnightly Club, The Farmington Garden Club and the Republican Editors Association, serving as secretary of these groups on several occasions.

MayOra S. Denman of 14 Pearl St., Farmington, was born September 20, 1900, in Caledonia, the daughter of the late Arthur Sloan and Lucy Johnson Sloan.

On September 14, 1921, she was united in marriage to Mack F. Denman who preceded her in death.