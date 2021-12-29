 Skip to main content
McAllister competes at November piano competition

McAllister competes at November piano competition

Teacher Emily Parker, left, and Mackenzie McAllister smile following the Farmington 12th grader's performance in the Music Teachers National Association's Preliminary Piano Competition held at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

 Submitted photo

Mackenzie McAllister, a Farmington 12th grader, was one of only five students in the state to compete in the preliminaries for the Music Teachers National Association's annual Piano Competition.

A national competition for students in the 10th-12th grades, each student prepares an extended program of memorized music representing various styles and time periods. Students first compete at the state level. One student is then selected to move forward to the national level.

The competition was held Nov. 13 at the University of Missouri-Columbia and was judged by a panel of concert pianists.

McAllister played 18 minutes of music including Bach's Prelude and Fugue in G Major, Rachmaninoff's Prelude Op. 32 No. 5, and Ginastera's Sonata, Movement One. While she was not named the winner for the preliminaries, she received very positive reviews from the panel of judges. McAllister now plans to use her performance music in collegiate piano auditions.

A student of Emily Parker at the Arcadian Academy of Music in Ironton, McAllister plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia in the fall to pursue a degree in computer science with a minor in piano performance.

