McDonald's program helps local woman achieve her dream

A tray liner changed the direction of Teresa Bounds’ life.

It was the spring of 2019, and Bounds, who is now a kitchen department manager at the Karsch Boulevard McDonald's in Farmington, had just started working at the restaurant for Owner/Operator Chrissy Hurst. Glancing at a tray, she saw an advertisement for Archways to Opportunity, a McDonald's program that pays the college tuition for employees. I thought, 'this is it,'” she said. “'This is what is going to get me back in college.'”

She’d tried going to college in the past, but as a single mom, it was a struggle. In fact, most of her education had been a struggle. When she was a freshman in high school, Bounds lost her mother. As a sophomore, she dropped out. At 18, she had her first child, and then two more in the years that followed. She dreamed of getting her GED, of going to college, of making her kids proud, but she was struggling to get through day-to-day. Dreaming of her own future seemed like a luxury.

When she reached her late 30s, and her kids were more independent, those dreams came back. While working two jobs, Bounds earned her GED, and, in 2017, enrolled in her first college courses. It had been more than two decades since she’d done any kind of school work, and it was a rough start. Juggling five classes, she felt lost. “I went in blind, not knowing the do’s and don'ts," she said. "And since I was older, I guess they felt I didn’t need any help figuring things out.

She failed a class and then another. She was at risk of losing the financial aid she received from the government. Discouraged, she took a break to regroup. Then she tried again, this time at another school. Once again, it was too much to balance with two jobs. She lost her student aid and felt defeated. “I struggled with the thought of not being able to finish what I had started and it really brought me down,” she said.

Hope came in the form of Archways. At McDonald’s, Bounds was able to quit her other two jobs. When she saw that tray liner, she realized, to her surprise, that her college degree could be within reach. She re-enrolled, this time with the financial support of Archways. The first semester was a struggle, but she did it. And then she completed the next one. And she kept going.

On May 14, five years after she first enrolled in college, Bounds put on her red cap and gown and graduated with her Associate of Arts Degree in Business Administration from Mineral Area College in Park Hills. “My journey definitely hasn't been an easy one and it definitely wasn't short,” she said. “But anything worth anything isn't supposed to be extremely easy, right? It's supposed to test your strength.”

Looking back, she said she’ll always be grateful for the support of McDonald’s — and for that tray liner.

“That little tray liner is what set me back on my path and changed my life.”

