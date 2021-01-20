 Skip to main content
McKinney chosen FHS 'Student of the Month'
Max McKinney

 Submitted photo

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that its Farmington High School "Student of the Month" for January is Max McKinney.

The son of Christa and Todd McKinney, he is a member of the National Honor Society and was selected as a delegate to Missouri Boys State in 2020.

McKinney has been an officer of Standing on Scripture (2018-21) and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He's also been a member the Farmington High School baseball team (2018-21), cross country team (2018-21) and the Parkland Chapel Youth Group. He also serves as a Black Knight TV sports reporter and a sports media broadcaster.

Following graduation from high school, McKinney wants to attend Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, where he intends to pursue a degree in digital marketing. As student of the month, he will receive a $100 grant and also compete for the Farmington Elks' FHS "Student of the Year" to be awarded in May.

