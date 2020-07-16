MDC offering options for hunter education

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With hunting seasons coming up for deer, turkey, migratory birds, waterfowl, and other game, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages Missouri hunters who need hunter education to get it early.

Those hunting in Missouri during a firearms season or acting as an adult mentor to another hunter must have hunter-education certification, unless exempt. Exemptions include:

• Hunters age 15 years or younger who will be hunting with an adult mentor age 18 years or older who is certified in hunter education or exempt.

• Hunters born before Jan. 1, 1967.

• Hunters with a disability exemption from MDC.

• Hunters age 16 years or older who have purchased an Apprentice Hunter Authorization and will be hunting with a properly permitted adult mentor age 18 years or older.

• Hunters who are landowners hunting on land they own.

• Hunters who can prove completion of an approved hunter-education course in another state.

Two hunter-ed options

MDC offers two hunter-education options: a Blended Format and an All-Online Format.