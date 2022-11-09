MDC's winter trout program is now underway

Missouri Department of Conservation recently stocked Giessing Lake at the park in Farmington. This stocking is part of a much bigger program all across the state of Missouri. MDC stocks rainbow trout in somewhere around 41 lakes across Missouri. Farmington received around 1,200 fish that are stocker size and around four that are lunker sized. That means there are around four that are over three pounds. That is a trophy in anyone’s book.

Between Nov. 1 and Jan. 31, some lakes are catch and release — others are catch and keep. The lake in Farmington is catch and release until Feb 1, 2023. Anglers can find information on specific trout lakes across the state on the MDC website. You can also check the regulations on the same site. All trout anglers between 16 and 64 must have a valid fishing permit from the state to participate. If you so decide to catch and keep trout, you must possess a trout permit regardless of age. You can call 636-300-9651 to get information on stocking.

Last year, when they stocked Giessing lake, my cousin and I caught every bit of 50 fish a piece within the first hour, we were there. They will continue to be catchable throughout the winter. The colder, the better when it comes to trout. When it’s cold outside, it means the water is cold, and that is when trout are at their best. They are born and raised in springs that stay cold year-round. So, when all the warm water species are slowing down dramatically, trout are going strong.

Some recommendations for catching trout in these ponds. For people who like to use a spinning rod, make sure you use a light line. When I say light, I mean nothing over four pounds. You can catch trout spinners, such as rooster tails or something similar. Again, make sure you are using smaller rooster tails as well. You can use marabou jigs in a wide variety of colors, but white, olive or black. My preferred method is to use a fly rod. You can catch a lot using dry flies, which is a super good time to use them. Nymphs are very a very good option if used under an indicator or bobber, as most people call them. You can cast them with a spinning rod if you have a decent-sized indicator with it. So, you have lots of options.

These lakes, being stocked in the areas they are, are giving people opportunities to catch fish they normally wouldn’t. I personally fish for trout all over the country, and this makes a difference. Getting kids out to catch trout fish, which they normally don’t have the chance to do, turns into a tradition that they will remember for the rest of their lives.

We have four trout parks in the state of Missouri that are a whole lot of fun. The closest one is Meramec Springs Park. There, you can camp, fish, hike, and just enjoy the outdoors. The Meramec River below the park has a very healthy population of trout — both brown and rainbow trout. If you ever have the opportunity, take it. I hope that you all have a wonderful week. If you are interested in trout fishing in Missouri, check out my website, the Facebook page www.missourionthefly.com or Missouri on the Fly on Facebook.