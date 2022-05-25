Medical Arts Convenient Care cuts ribbon at new facility

Members of the community and the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce joined the team at Medical Arts Convenient Care on May 17 to hold an official ribbon cutting at its new facility located at 534 Maple Valley Drive in Farmington.

The ribbon was cut by Medical Arts Convenient Care’s three registered and board-certified family nurse practitioners Michelle Allen, FNP; Amy Williams, FNP, and Lauren Azoury, FNP.

“We look forward to continuing to provide easy access to compassionate health care to our community,” said Kim Robinson, BJC Medical Group regional practice manager.

Medical Arts Convenient Care is open seven days a week to treat minor injuries and illnesses. Walk-ins are welcome and a visit to convenient care requires the same co-pay as a primary care visit, which is often less expensive than a visit to the emergency room.

Medical Arts Convenient Care treats many common injuries and illnesses for patients of all ages, including but not limited to cough, cold, and flu symptoms, sinus infections, fevers, joint & muscle sprains, sore throat or earache, insect bites, rashes, eye irritation, among others.

Patients can visit Medical Arts Convenient Care from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, and from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday.

