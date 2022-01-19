Medical Arts Convenient Care moves to new location

Access to quality health care in our community is now even more convenient with the opening of Medical Arts Convenient Care’s (MACC) new location at 534 Maple Valley Drive in Farmington.

Since March 2020, MACC has treated patients at its location on the 4th floor of Parkland Health Center in Farmington. As of Monday, Jan. 17, patients will now visit the new, larger location which offers six exam rooms and treatment by one of MACC’s three registered and board-certified family care providers — Amy Williams, FNP, Michelle Allen, FNP and Lauren Azoury, FNP.

“Providing easy access to health care close to home is so important to us,” said Kim Robinson, BJC Medical Group regional practice manager. “We look forward to continuing to offer compassionate care to our community at our beautiful new location.”

MACC is open seven days a week to treat minor injuries and illnesses. Walk-ins are welcome, and a visit to MACC requires the same co-pay as a primary care visit, which is often less expensive than a visit to the emergency room.

It treats many common injuries and illnesses for patients of all ages, including but not limited to, cough, cold, and flu symptoms, sinus infections, fevers, joint & muscle sprains, sore throat or earache, insect bites, rashes, eye irritation, and more.

Patients can visit MACC from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Due to the volume of COVID-19 activity in our area, all COVID-19 testing will continue to be conducted at Parkland Health Center at this time, located at 1101 W. Liberty Street in Farmington.

