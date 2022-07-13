Medical Arts Convenient Care welcomes new provider to clinic

Medical Arts Convenient Care has announced its newest provider at its clinic — Gabrielle “Gabby” Plummer, FNP.

Plummer is a board-certified nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine. She earned her nursing degree from Maryville University and most recently spent six years as a registered nurse in the medical-surgical unit at Parkland Health Center.

She is from Farmington where she and her husband both grew up. They have one daughter and are pet parents to a dog and two cats. On the weekends, she enjoys the outdoors, spending time with friends and family, attending church, and hiking with their dog.

“I am thrilled to join the Medical Arts Convenient Care team and continue to serve this community,” said Plummer. “I have worked with some amazing and talented people during my time with BJC HealthCare and I feel blessed to be able to continue to do so.”

Patients of all ages can see Plummer for the treatment of minor injuries and illnesses, including suturing, ear lavage, splinting, and joint injections. She also offers DOT physicals and well visits that include basic eye exams. Plummer strives to provide timely and compassionate patient care and education.

Medical Arts Convenient Care, located at 534 Maple Valley Drive, is open seven days a week to treat patients in our community. Walk-ins are welcome, and a visit to convenient care requires the same co-pay as a primary care visit, which is often less expensive than a visit to the emergency room.