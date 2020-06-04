Medical-Surgical Building at Farmington State Hospital begun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This article originally appeared in the Friday, June 4, 1970 issue of The Farmington News

Construction began this spring on the new Medical-Surgical Building at the Farmington State Hospital. The multiple floor building will serve as a 64-bed acute hospital with a four-bed intensive care unit.

Located as part of the surgical area will be a surgical suite, a radiological suite and a laboratory. A dental and eye clinic will also be in the new building. Satellite serving areas will be located at key points throughout the air-conditioned hospital.

Designed by the firm of Scott-Thompson Architects, Inc. of St. Louis, the hospital will use the latest innovations in the care of mentally ill peoples who are also in need of surgical and medical care. A considerable amount of research went into the unique design. A spokesman for the architect firm said that a “no-nursing station concept” has been adopted with a maximum interaction between patient, doctors and nurses.

The addition to the medical-surgical facilities, the admissions office and other related office facilities will be located in the building. The new structure was originally funded by the 1967 state legislature, but efforts to design it according to available funds has held up the start of the building.