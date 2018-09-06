Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Twelve members of the Sarah Barton Murphy DAR Chapter attended the Southeast Area District Meeting of the Missouri State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (MSSDAR) on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The ladies participated in a meeting hosted by the Poplar Bluff Chapter which was attended by other chapters in our area, as well as, MSSDAR officers. After a short meeting introducing the officers and committees of MSSDAR, the chapters were recognized for their achievements and goals for the upcoming year. Members participated in a silent auction and viewed different booths that were on display which gave information about what NSDAR supports and participates in.

The booths included information about the Tamassee School, Children of the American Revolution (CAR), the Juniors of MSSDAR, Genealogical Records & Historic Preservation, DAR Service for Veterans and Project Patriot, which is chaired by our Regent, Cara Akridge.

Lunch was served to everyone who attended.

