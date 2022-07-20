Men who hijacked soldier draw jail sentences Wednesday

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, July 17, 1952, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The sordid story of how two men and a girl companion assaulted and robbed a hitchhiking soldier from Texas unfolded this week. The soldier, Robert Mohr, was hitching rides to his base in Texas and was picked up in St. Louis Monday by two brothers from Bismarck, David C. and Arley L. Sellers, and their niece.

Mohr related that when they reached a point about two miles north of Farmington, he was hit over the head with a beer bottle, his pocketbook and money were taken from him, and he was left alone in the country. He went to a farmhouse and called the Farmington police. Night Patrolman Buford Jenkerson responded and went out and brought Mohr to the Osteopathic Hospital for treatment. State Trooper Herman Barr was called and he and Jenkerson located the Sellers brothers at the United Oil service station on Highway 61, north of Farmington where they had stopped for oil.

David Sellers entered a plea of guilty to two charges in Magistrate Court Wednesday, common assault and petty larceny. He was fined $100 on each charge and given two jail sentences, six months and one year. Arley Sellers was sentenced to 60 days in jail for his part in the affair. No charges were preferred against the girl.