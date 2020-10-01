Mercantile Banks of Farmington, Potosi plan merger

This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, Sept. 25, 1990 issue of the Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor
The boards of directors of Mercantile Bank of Washington County in Potosi and Mercantile Bank of Farmington have approved the merger of the two banks, it was announced Friday by John W McClure, Executive Vice President, Community Banking, of Mercantile Bancorporation Inc., St. Louis, the banks’ parent company.
The merger, which is subject to approval by banking regulatory authorities, brings together the financial institutions operating in what is commonly known as the Mineral Area in Missouri. To reflect that broader market, the bank will be named Mercantile Bank of the Mineral Area.
“The merger will produce increased strength and lending capabilities in a larger institution,” said David Felske, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the merged bank. Felske is presently Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile Bank of Farmington.
“This offers distinct advantages for our customer who will be able to complete a full range of banking transactions at its offices in the two-county Mineral Area. We look for continued growth and excellent service in this market. We are committed to the Mineral Area,” Felske added.
The merger is expected to be completed by mid-December. The merged bank, which will have its headquarters in Farmington, will have assets exceeding $160 million, based on June 30, 1990 figures, making it the largest bank in the two-county region. M. Dale Beaird, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile Bank of Washington County, will become Executive Vice President of Mercantile Bank of the Mineral Area.
As part of Mercantile’s commitment to improved service in the two-county region, Potosi’s drive-up facility will be renovated and expanded and an automated teller machine will be installed, linking customers with the Fingertip Banking system. Installation of the ATM should be completed by mid-October; the renovation and expansion in December.
“With this ATM, our Potosi customers will have access to cash 24-hours a day, seven days a week,” Beaird said. “They will also have access to cash withdrawals at ATMs across the nation through Mercantile’s membership in the BankMate and CIRRUS shared ATM networks.”
Both Mercantile Bank of Farmington and Mercantile Bank of Washington County have deep roots in their respective communities and date back to the beginning of this century. Both banks became part of the Mercantile system in 1973 and have experienced steady growth since that time.
Mercantile Bank of Farmington and Mercantile Bank of Washington County are affiliates of Mercantile Bancorporation Inc., St. Louis, which had June 30, 1990 assets of $6.86 billion and owns 25 other banks throughout Missouri and in western Illinois. Mercantile’s other subsidiaries include a brokerage services company, an asset-based lending company, an investment advisory services company and a credit life insurance company.
