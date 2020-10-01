Mercantile Banks of Farmington, Potosi plan merger

This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, Sept. 25, 1990 issue of the Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor

The boards of directors of Mercantile Bank of Washington County in Potosi and Mercantile Bank of Farmington have approved the merger of the two banks, it was announced Friday by John W McClure, Executive Vice President, Community Banking, of Mercantile Bancorporation Inc., St. Louis, the banks’ parent company.

The merger, which is subject to approval by banking regulatory authorities, brings together the financial institutions operating in what is commonly known as the Mineral Area in Missouri. To reflect that broader market, the bank will be named Mercantile Bank of the Mineral Area.

“The merger will produce increased strength and lending capabilities in a larger institution,” said David Felske, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the merged bank. Felske is presently Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile Bank of Farmington.

“This offers distinct advantages for our customer who will be able to complete a full range of banking transactions at its offices in the two-county Mineral Area. We look for continued growth and excellent service in this market. We are committed to the Mineral Area,” Felske added.