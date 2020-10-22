 Skip to main content
METHODISTS BREAK GROUND FOR NEW FELLOWSHIP HALL
METHODISTS BREAK GROUND FOR NEW FELLOWSHIP HALL

METHODISTS BREAK GROUND FOR NEW FELLOWSHIP HALL
File photo

Three members of the building committee, the pastor and the assistant to the bishop look on as Raymond S. Roberts, chairman of the board of trustees break ground at the formal groundbreaking ceremonies Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3rd at Memorial Methodist Church. The new third unit which will be an addition to the present sanctuary and educational building will contain classrooms, a fellowship hall, kitchen and dining room facilities. It will be constructed to the east of the completed units, fronting on North Street as is the church entrance, and extend toward the highway. Pictured left to right is George McCall, George Karsch, John Miller, Raymond S. Roberts, Rev. Joseph H. Jones and Rev. H.H. Luetzow, assistant to Bishop Eugene M. Frank. Another member of the building committee, William Coghill, was not present when the picture was made.

This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 6, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

