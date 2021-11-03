MIDDLE SCHOOLERS HELP OUT

A group of Farmington Middle School students cleaned up tornado damage at the farm of Ty Wampler whose house was destroyed by the Oct. 24 twister. The kids worked for two hours Friday — a day off from school — cleaning the fields. Parents who accompanied the parents also worked. The Home Depot in Festus provided work gloves, buckets and trash bags for the cleanup.
Pictured, from left, are students Clay Twidwell Wyatt McDowell, Landon Johnson, Connor Farrell, Zachary Johnson, Ty Wampler, John Klinkhardt, Kale Tiefenauer, Owen Barron and Brodey Williamson. Student workers not pictured are Lane Weiss, TJ Jent and Hayden Duncan.