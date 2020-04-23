Miller retires after 33 years with BJC

In 1997, BJC purchased what was then called Park Hills Mental Health from the state of Missouri. The new outpatient clinic was moved three years later, in 2000, to its current Maple Street location in Farmington.

"I think this gives a good history of how far mental health has come — from the grounds of the state hospital to where we're at now," Miller said. "Then, of course, our dreams continued and with my very great team we built the integrated campus that we have today.

"What that amounts to is the clinic and then we built the Friendship Apartments behind the clinic. Then we built the new clubhouse and a bridge connecting all three locations. That was the final touch, I guess the icing on the cake."

The Friends in Action Clubhouse has a current attendance of 40 members and there are 14 clients living — with support but on their own — at the Friendship Apartments. In addition, a clinic was opened two years ago in Iron County.

"We serve three counties, so we opened an outpatient clinic in Ironton and then we also relocated a clinic in Potosi to serve Washington County," Miller said. "That's so people don't have to drive to Farmington to see their psychiatrist or their caseworker.