Miller retires after 33 years with BJC

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in many employees working from home or moving to staggered shifts, BJC Behavioral Health-Southeast Associate Director Karen Miller wasn't expecting there to be much hoopla upon her retirement at the end of March following 33 years of work in the mental health field.
"This is a quiet retirement," Miller said laughing as she prepared for her last day on the job. "I'm still working with a skeleton crew at the southeast location in Farmington and, so, with what little staff there is — tomorrow is my last day — they'll stand in the hallway at my office door and we'll say goodbye and give a virtual hug. It certainly is surreal, isn't it?"
A Ste. Genevieve native, Miller and her husband remain current residents in that county. She started her mental health career as a practicum student in 1987 at what was then called the Farmington State Hospital, prior to its name change to Southeast Mental Health Center.
"After I got my master's degree, I was hired," she said, "I started out at the Farmington State Hospital inpatient. I actually got my first experience — which was extraordinary — in the admissions department. I got a firsthand learning experience of a person who comes in through the door with serious mental health needs, to include inpatient stay."
"That was a big learning experience. I was on an interdisciplinary treatment team. Our goal was to get the person better, so that they could leave the hospital again and go back to the community and their families. I worked in admissions for a couple of years and then moved to a coordinator of group home programs. I think that started my interest in community mental health."
According to Miller, there were five group homes built on the state hospital grounds for the new program which had as its goal to help patients living and working at the state hospital who had no plans to return to the community.
"The group home program was to teach them independent living skills, so they could be discharged to the community," she said. "That was a great program in a more natural setting instead of a locked ward. Many of the patients were discharged to family members and some to boarding homes.
"I must say that we still have some who now go to our Friends in Action Clubhouse program. It's living proof that people do not have to be institutionalized and that their life could be fuller even though they had a serious mental illness."
Following her work with the group home program, Miller moved to the outpatient program where she served as clinical director until the state of Missouri made a push to move the outpatient clinic off the state hospital grounds and into the community. In 1995, the outpatient clinic was moved to Park Hills.
"That was the first step of deinstitutionalization," Miller said. "We were totally community based and people came to seek services there at the Park Hills clinic. Then we moved the clubhouse program with us. It was still inside the same building as outpatient, so we knew it had to be relocated so that it was more independent. The clubhouse was moved right down the street from the outpatient clinic on Crane Street and then started the community-based clubhouse.
In 1997, BJC purchased what was then called Park Hills Mental Health from the state of Missouri. The new outpatient clinic was moved three years later, in 2000, to its current Maple Street location in Farmington.
"I think this gives a good history of how far mental health has come — from the grounds of the state hospital to where we're at now," Miller said. "Then, of course, our dreams continued and with my very great team we built the integrated campus that we have today.
"What that amounts to is the clinic and then we built the Friendship Apartments behind the clinic. Then we built the new clubhouse and a bridge connecting all three locations. That was the final touch, I guess the icing on the cake."
The Friends in Action Clubhouse has a current attendance of 40 members and there are 14 clients living — with support but on their own — at the Friendship Apartments. In addition, a clinic was opened two years ago in Iron County.
"We serve three counties, so we opened an outpatient clinic in Ironton and then we also relocated a clinic in Potosi to serve Washington County," Miller said. "That's so people don't have to drive to Farmington to see their psychiatrist or their caseworker.
"We do a lot of telesite with the psychiatrist. They might be in St. Louis and the client might be in one of the three clinics on TV with the psychiatrist. Then we have all the departments — employment, housing programs, nursing and, of course psychiatry. Then we have same-day access where anyone can walk in at any time to receive an assessment. We also have children's programs that serve those who are 18 or younger. There has definitely been a large growth, not only in our services, but in taking services to where the people are."
Asked what she believes is most significant about her 33 years of working in the mental health field, Miller said, "I'm glad because of the clients that I have watched progress through the years. We still have clients that were once patients at the state hospital. So, I think it's all been for the clients and seeing how mental illness does not have to be a barrier to living your life in the community the best that you can."
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
