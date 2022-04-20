Mineral Area College announces science fair winners

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Mineral Area College Science Fair returned April 8 to the Park Hills campus. A total of 101 students representing six local school districts spent the day presenting their science projects to judges, friends, family, and the community.

The day culminated in an awards ceremony recognizing Parker Hendrixson, a 6th grader at St. Joseph Catholic School in Farmington, as the overall “Best of Fair” winner. Other science fair winners recognized by the MAC Science Department included first- through third-place finishes and honorable mentions in three categories — Life Science, Physical Science, and Other STEM.

They are:

Life Science

First place: Ava Cartee, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic School; Second place: Clare Maloney, 8th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic School; Third place: Chloe Runk, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic School; and Honorable Mention: Samuel Egan, Lincoln Intermediate, and Karlee Mathes, Farmington Middle School.

Physical Science

First place: Brock Busenbark, 8th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic School; Second place: Carson Golden Koppeis and Kevin O’Hara, 8th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic School; Third place: Cadence Pegram, 8th Grade, Farmington Middle School; and Honorable Mention: Ava Hutson, Farmington Middle School; Eli McFarland and Jett Rehkop, North County Intermediate School; Savannah Schafer and Grace Tucker, St. Joseph Catholic School; Gage Whitener and Luke Maloney, Lincoln Intermediate.

Other STEM

First place: Parker Hendrixson, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic School; Second place: Audrey Abt, 7th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic School; Third place: Taylah Lange and Luci Noice, 6th Grade, North County Intermediate School; and Honorable Mention: Dylan Coleman and Samuel Figueroa, St. Joseph Catholic; Lucy Felker, Lincoln Intermediate; and Zeke Moyers, West County Middle.

The Science Fair is an annual event, hosted each spring at Mineral Area College for middle school and high school students. For more information or to participate, contact coordinators Jodi Harden, jharden@MineralArea.edu, or Danielle Mueller, dmueller@MineralArea.edu. Learn more about MAC at www.MineralArea.edu.

