Mineral Area College releases spring dean's list

Mineral Area College has released the names of Doe Run and Farmington students who earned a place on the spring 2019 dean's honor roll.

Mineral Area College has announced the following Doe Run and Farmington students who made the dean's list for the spring semester.

The following students earned a 4.0 GPA:

Doe Run: Chastity McNail; Farmington: Grace H. Bachler, Joni N. Boekemier, Helena K. Bradley, Samantha J. Branham, Kennedy N. Breakfield, Michelle R. Cover, Victoria A. Cunningham, Megan R. Dement, Naomi E. Goetz, Emma G. Govreau, Morgan J. Govro, Natasja M. Haffner, Rodney G. Holt, Jamie L. Jackson, Travis K. Jackson, Abigail L. Jent, Rebecca K. Kelleher, Katelyn M. King, Austin J. Koppeis, Emily D. Miller, Brittni E. Moore, Emily Motley, Jennifer N. Mungle, Bre'Anna G. Nunn, Hau P. Phan, Anthony A Schmid, Samantha D. Skuta, Morgan L. Smith, Tristan J. Stotler, Ashton G. Tubbs, Matthew B. Wayne, Amanda R. Wolf, Hadlee M. Woods,

The following students earned a 3.25 to 3.99 GPA:

Doe Run: April S. Farmer, Hannah E. Jarvis, Hailey J. Weir, Sarah L. Worley; Farmington: Jacob D. Bales, Brittany A. Beard, Kiley J. Black, Riley C. Bohn, Isabelle G. Bradley, Andrea L. Bryson Gomez, Maria F. Bryson Gomez, Jake B. Casey, Emma T. Childress, Isabela M. Clubb, Olivia R. Currington, Anthony J. Davis, Clifford D. Fox, Kevin M. Gaddy, Anna M. Gantz, Mackenzie J. Govro, Emily R. Greif, Megan E. Hall, Staci M. Hammock, Kyle R. Hatch, Austin S. Henson, Moanna Marie C. Hernandez, Kimberly E. Jackson, Zachary W. Kannall, Lane J. Keehl, Bryan D. Kelley, Rebekah L. Kimpel, Olivia M. Klug, Logan M. Leventry, Erin K. Lewis, Holly R. Linnenbringer, Alysa K. Massey, Michelle A. McClain, Gretchen K. Messmer, Jacinda D. Million, Justin C. Minks, Taylor C. Reeves, Carly L. Savage, Chad B. Silvey, Randi N. Skaggs, Melissa L. Smith, Alec K. Stacy, Bradley M. Stephens, Jaydyn N. Sullivan, Miriam R. Sutherland, Jacob E. Thomas, Samuel W. Toppins, Macey A. Vandiver, Kimberly M. Vielma, Austin M. Wadlow, Jill L. Wallen, Melissa A. Wheat, Matthew Yetman

