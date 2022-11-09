MINERAL AREA FINE ARTS ACADEMY DONATION

Jason Carr and Amanda Dement, left, accept a donation from Mineral Area Retired Teachers and School Personnel members Linda Smith and Denise Wright for scholarships to the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy.
Congratulations!
Katie and Justin Cannell of Farmington are big believers in newborn screening (NBS) after it saved the life of their 2-year-old son, Joey.
Marylee Visnovske always has fascinating stories to tell about her heritage, youth, and the fulfilling life she's experienced living in the area.
Jason George became the 42nd Eagle Scout from Troop 423 when he recently passed his final Eagle Board of Review at the Farmington Regional Cha…
1992 – 30 years ago
In many cases, breast cancer symptoms often include a lump that develops in the breast, which is either found through monthly self-exam, a phy…
This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, Oct. 27, 1992, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
When it was learned at the Oct. 13 Farmington City Council meeting that the city is in the process of purchasing the Big River Communications …
Parkland Health Center in Farmington recently announced it has entered into a preferred partnership agreement with Air Methods to provide emer…
The 23rd Annual Mid-America Gospel Music Association’s Jubilee Concert (also known as MAGMA) is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, N…
This has to be one of the ugliest bugs you'll find anywhere in the world. For this week's Take a Guess, readers are asked to name this hideous…
