MINERAL AREA FINE ARTS ACADEMY DONATION

Submitted photo

Jason Carr and Amanda Dement, left, accept a donation from Mineral Area Retired Teachers and School Personnel members Linda Smith and Denise Wright for scholarships to the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy.

