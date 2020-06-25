Mineral Area Hospital honored by chamber

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, June 11, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital was recognized for 18 years of health care service to the community at the June luncheon meeting of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce.

Four of the 15 doctors who now are staff members of MAOH were present for the meeting. They were Dr. L.M. Stanfield, Dr. R.A. Rolfing, Dr. F.W. Zuspan, and Dr. Jerry Roberts. Drs. Stanfield, Rolfing and Zuspan were among the original group who started the hospital.

Chamber of Commerce president Harry L. Denman noted some of the accomplishments which the hospital has had through the years and emphasized the economic importance to the Farmington area.

Raymond Fort, administrator the past three at MAOH, spoke to the Chamber and enlarged on the hospital information.

He pointed out that in the 18-year history of the hospital, more than 20,000 patients had been treated and nearly 3,000 babies had been delivered. He said that with no additional ncrease in available beds, if the hospital continues to care for as many patients as it has the past two yers, they will more than double this figure in eight years.