Mineral Area Hospital honored by chamber

Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital was recognized for 18 years of health care service to the community at the June luncheon meeting of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce.
Four of the 15 doctors who now are staff members of MAOH were present for the meeting. They were Dr. L.M. Stanfield, Dr. R.A. Rolfing, Dr. F.W. Zuspan, and Dr. Jerry Roberts. Drs. Stanfield, Rolfing and Zuspan were among the original group who started the hospital.
Chamber of Commerce president Harry L. Denman noted some of the accomplishments which the hospital has had through the years and emphasized the economic importance to the Farmington area.
Raymond Fort, administrator the past three at MAOH, spoke to the Chamber and enlarged on the hospital information.
He pointed out that in the 18-year history of the hospital, more than 20,000 patients had been treated and nearly 3,000 babies had been delivered. He said that with no additional ncrease in available beds, if the hospital continues to care for as many patients as it has the past two yers, they will more than double this figure in eight years.
Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital is unique in that it was started by eight physicians on a not-for-profit basis in 1952. The building which formerly housed the County Old Folks Home was converted to a small hospital. Occupancy has ranged from one patient to a maximum this past winter of 94. Normal occupancy calls for 81 beds.
An addition was added three years ago which was built through a combination of funds from staff personnel, interested citizens and local financing.
Fort elaborated in his talk about the cost of hospital care today, emphasizing that Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital had been rated as a quality care hospital, and one of only a few small osteopathic hospitals approved for intern training.
More than 30 people work at Mineral Area and there is an annual payroll of nearly $500,000. A like amount of funds are spent for supplies, foods, and other hospital needs. Fort indicated that as much of this as possible is bought in the Farmington-Flat River area.
In talking about health-care costs, the administrator placed the blame of spiraling cost increases all the way from the patient to the doctor. He said that hospital administrators and directors were at fault also because of “selfish interests” and because of numerous duplications of common equipment and personnel.
He made several recommendations that could help to alleviate some of the cost problems. Among them were a more realistic seven-day-a-week use of laboratory and diagnostic facilities, the approval by health care insurance benefits for outpatient work as well as in-hospital care, and the likely development of preventive medicine treatment instead of treatment after the illness has occurred.
