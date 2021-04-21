Mineral Area K-12 Student Art Show returns May 1

Art students attending kindergarten through high school will once again take over the Mineral Area College Field House for the 21st Mineral Area Council on the Arts K-12 Art Show.

The Mineral Area Council on the Arts K-12 Student Art Show is free and open to the public for viewing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1. An awards ceremony for ribbons and cash prizes will begin at 1 p.m. A pair of art educators from outside of the Parkland area will serve as jurors to determine prize winners at this year’s event. For the continued concern of the health of all participants and visitors, facial coverings will be requested and a limited capacity will be allowed in the field house at a given time.

The annual art show is a cooperative effort between Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) and area art instructors who inspire Parkland students. Instructors select the artwork from their students according to grade and media and are then responsible for bringing the pieces to Mineral Area College to help set up the display. Each teacher is limited to how many pieces may be entered, so it is an honor for a student to be chosen to have work on display.