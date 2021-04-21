Mineral Area K-12 Student Art Show returns May 1

Art students attending kindergarten through high school will once again take over the Mineral Area College Field House for the 21st Mineral Area Council on the Arts K-12 Art Show.
The Mineral Area Council on the Arts K-12 Student Art Show is free and open to the public for viewing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1. An awards ceremony for ribbons and cash prizes will begin at 1 p.m. A pair of art educators from outside of the Parkland area will serve as jurors to determine prize winners at this year’s event. For the continued concern of the health of all participants and visitors, facial coverings will be requested and a limited capacity will be allowed in the field house at a given time.
The annual art show is a cooperative effort between Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) and area art instructors who inspire Parkland students. Instructors select the artwork from their students according to grade and media and are then responsible for bringing the pieces to Mineral Area College to help set up the display. Each teacher is limited to how many pieces may be entered, so it is an honor for a student to be chosen to have work on display.
Artwork is divided into five age divisions and eleven media categories. Oils, water color, print-making, clay, pencil, charcoal, photography are just a few of the media used. The MACOA board, art community, educators, and students alike are anxious to once again experience the joy of displaying and viewing the artwork of the talented students of this region under the tutelage of the instructors who diligently train them.
“Interestingly being forced to miss the K-12 Art Show in 2020 has reset the statistics so that the 21st art show will take place in 2021! The many art teachers and home schools that have registered to participate is an indication that the community is ready to move forward! What better way to become more active in the community following a pandemic than to recognize K-12 students? I look forward to meeting many of the budding artists and hearing their inspiring stories of how they continued to create and grow in their craft while the world was in effect put on hold.”
Financial assistance for the Mineral Area Council on the Arts annual arts series is provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency. For more information on this or other arts council programming and volunteer opportunities visit www.MineralAreaArts.org or contact Scottye Adkins at 573-518-2125.