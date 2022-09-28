 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mineral Area Life Chain takes place Sunday afternoon on Karsch

The National Life Chain observance of the sacredness of human life returns to Farmington this weekend for its 30th year. The annual event — held on the first Sunday of October — takes place between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, with local residents standing along Karsch Boulevard between A St. and Potosi St.

 File photo

The community is invited to participate in the 30th Annual Mineral Area National Life Chain taking place from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, along Karsch Blvd., between A St. and Potosi St.

The Life Chain is a peaceful stand for life. It is held each year in cities all across the nation on the first Sunday in October,” said Hope Scherer, event co-coordinator. “People simply gather along a major street in their town and hold signs asking God to protect life.”

Park and pick up signs on Karsch Blvd. prior to the start of the Life Chain.

For more information, call Sherer at 573-954-4663 or event co-coordinator Dotty Bach at 573-760-3271.

